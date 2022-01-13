To the Editor:
Thank you for the Jan. 6 story on Stowe’s new affordable apartments, covering Stowe’s work with the Lamoille Housing Partnership. It is encouraging to see movement toward making more rational choices available — 14 units on Maple Street — and to read words of awareness and support from Sanders, Leahy and Welch, Vermont’s two U.S. senators and representative.
It is good that we are making four units available for people experiencing homelessness, but I am disappointed with the high rents proposed for Stowe’s community block grant-receiving River Bend Apartments. What about three at $200 per month rent, three at $400 per month and three at the proposed $680?
High rent for affordable housing efforts is a perpetual problem. Town employees might be the ones the $680 per month is aimed at. They do need help. How many apartments have you seen over recent years at $600 to $700 per month?
We also need to increase the housing supply for the other crowd, those who may never earn $27,000/year; 30 percent of that salary is $680. If minimum wage goes to $14 per hour and we all find full-time employment, we could afford $680. Where is Vermont on a liveable minimum wage?
Many people live on Social Security, dependable income to a landlord. But many of them receive around $400 per month and $200 per month rent would make sense.
Can we still change the rents at River Bend on Maple Street?
Erica A. Skinger
Stowe
