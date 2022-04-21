To the Editor:
On Monday the general manager of Stowe Mountain Resort posted a letter on its Facebook page proposing the implementation of a parking fee at the mountain for next season. There has been much discussion this season of the problems of traffic congestion on the Mountain Road and it is good to see that Vail is thinking of resolutions to the problem.
However, it should not be assumed that a parking fee is the best solution simply because it is being proposed by Vail.
There has been an active local discussion about various solutions to this problem. Stowe town manager Charles Safford has published some suggestions in the Stowe Reporter, and candidates running for selectboard have proposed various solutions of their own. In addition, the state has an interest as the Mountain Road is a state highway.
Perhaps the best way to approach this problem is not to just accept Vail’s proposal but to have a committee meet to explore the various alternatives. The committee could consist of the various groups that are directly impacted by this situation. That way many proposals could be explored and perhaps a consensus could be reached that could be implemented.
Maybe a parking fee is the way to go, but Vail is only one player in the game. I would propose that since the town has the most important interest that it appoint a committee, give it a timeframe to complete its study and get a plan implemented before the next winter season.
Stephen J. Edwards
Stowe
