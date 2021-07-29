To the Editor:
My family and I live just off Edson Hill, not far as the crow flies from Edson Hill Manor. We were aware that fireworks — and we assumed a wedding — were planned for Saturday, July 24, at the manor. Given these published notices, Edson Hill obviously got the proper town approvals.
Over the years we have experienced plenty of wedding nights — we’ve heard good (and bad) music wafting through the trees, some louder and better than others. We knew what we were getting into when we built our house here 10-plus years ago, and knew that there was a 10 p.m. curfew, so it couldn’t be too bad.
This Saturday night was over the top, however. Fireworks went on for nearly 30 minutes, past the 10 p.m. curfew, and then the music fired up again, going until 10:30 p.m.
I am happy that couples can celebrate their weddings this summer, don’t get me wrong. We’ve always been supportive of the summer weddings, acknowledging that we might be somewhat inconvenienced. But this was too much. We have one dog deathly afraid of fireworks, and a new puppy that we worried would develop this intense fear.
I appreciate that the town gives out fireworks permits, but is there a time limit for those fireworks? I personally think 30 minutes is too long, and in such a densely populated area — for Stowe — I’m not sure it’s a great idea in general.
Has the 10 p.m. curfew changed? If not, we’d request that Edson Hill Manor, and other area venues, adhere to it. This town has always tried to balance the needs of the visitor with the needs of residents and hope it continues to do so.
I’ve polled several of our neighbors, most of whom agree about this particular incident.
Marcy Andrus
Stowe
