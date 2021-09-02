To the Editor:
We came upon this mess of the residue of a campfire in the parking lot at the entrance to Adams Camp and Bruce Trail. What a shocking neglect of basic civic responsibility and total abuse of the privilege of being in such a beautiful place as Stowe.
We wish the perpetrators could have been punished in some way.
Sara and Irwin Tauben
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.