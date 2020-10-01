To the Editor:
I was so very sorry to learn of the passing of Dave Sequist.
In the 40-plus years that we knew him, he helped up through so much. Whether it was the birth of a foal in the middle of the night, the demise of a beloved old mare, a depressed black lab with a face full of porcupine quills, or a comically stubborn miniature donkey committed to not having his spring shots, Dr. Sequist was always there for us.
I can’t recall a single time, over all the decades, that he ever pulled up to the barn and stepped out of his truck without his broad, gentle and compassionate smile, always accompanied by a twinkle in his eyes.
He was a heck of a vet and a gem of a gentleman.
Dr. Sequist, you will be so very missed.
Polly Nimick
Stowe
