To the Editor:
Bringing cannabis shops to Stowe was an agenda item at a recent Stowe Selectboard meeting, with the question: Should the Town bring the question of allowing retail cannabis to the voters at this year’s Town Meeting?
It was heartening to see both selectboard and community members thoughtfully and respectfully discuss the proposal. Many questions were raised, and unknown unknowns realized, ultimately resulting in the board deciding that Stowe was not quite ready for a town wide vote.
The issue, though, is not going away, and in the meantime, our town, its businesses and its residents have plenty of homework to do in terms of planning for retail cannabis. What do residents and businesses think about retail cannabis and what regulations would we like to have? What factors are most important? Which regulations best help protect youth?
We’ll need to look at buffer zones from schools, areas where youth congregate and even other retail outlets, advertising, outlet density, site plan review standards, hours of operation, nuisance laws and more. The town will need to decide what to ask and require of licensees.
Fortunately, there are plenty of resources to help as we grapple with these questions. Healthy Lamoille Valley recently hosted a virtual talk for our community by Dr. John Searles, who serves on the Office of the Governor’s Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council and who studied cannabis use for decades as an analyst with the Vermont Department Health.
Searles shared numerous studies demonstrating unequivocally that cannabis use in adolescents can have serious short and long-term adverse effects and is especially significant for developing brain structures and functions. Cannabis is not safe for kids. The full recording can be viewed at healthylamoillevalley.org.
The decision to opt-in to retail cannabis should not be taken lightly. We need a clear and intentional process, one that will allow us to consider the impacts on youth and vulnerable populations and one that addresses the specific needs of our mighty little mountain town. With the option now in Vermont to opt-in to retail cannabis, our residents and our town have been given a great responsibility.
We will be setting public health policies that will affect everyone in the community, regardless of individual opinions and viewpoints. Whatever we decide will have lasting effects. Let’s be smart about it, and above all, let’s be kind.
Catherine Crawley
Stowe
