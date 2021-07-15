To the Editor:
Twenty years ago, my late husband Jake gave perhaps the most generous and meaningful gift he ever gave. He conceived of and created The Swimming Hole, a non-profit community pool and gym for Stowe. Of all the things Jake loved, Stowe and swimming were at the top of the list. The Swimming Hole allowed him to combine those passions and create something special for this town.
True to Jake’s spirit, those that work at The Swimming Hole are more than employees. They are family.
Rachel Fisher was part of this family for more than a decade. And Rachel was more than a cleaner. For anyone who knew Jake, they knew that behind the laid-back exterior was someone who demanded the best. Rachel, and the team she put together, ensured that the Swimming Hole met the world-class standards Jake set.
To think that Rachel, who was so loyally dedicated to Jake’s vision and the community of Stowe, was unsafe at the Swimming Hole is just wrong.
Think about it. Kyle Walker had a gun and a badge. He was in a position of power and authority. She was a struggling single mother working nights to be with her child during the day. To know that the Swimming Hole — conceived and built out of love for this town — was the source and scene of her abuse, torment and despair breaks my heart. I know it would have broken Jake’s heart too.
Recently — and ironically — the Swimming Hole, like every other business in town, received a form notice demanding, under penalty of a fine, that we give Kyle Walker, as fire chief, a lockbox key to our facility. I refused. I will not give a key to someone who admits — at the very least — of having “unhealthy sexual relations” in my parking lot. As a resort town, there are vulnerable people, mostly women, who are cleaning after hours. If Walker can no longer be trusted as a police officer, he can no longer be trusted as fire chief.
I will always regret that I couldn’t keep Rachel safe. This town, our town, must ensure that this never happens again. With all my heart, I encourage the town manager and selectboard to step up and remember their primary duty — keeping the residents of Stowe safe, as well as our businesses and families.
Donna Carpenter
Stowe
