To the Editor:
If the citizens of Stowe are weary of Netflix and Amazon Prime, I would recommend a reality show found on the town of Stowe website titled Selectboard Zoom minutes, Dec. 14. Toggle video timeline at bottom of screen to two hours and 22 minutes to access the Black Lives Matter banner discussion.
Main characters: chair of the steering committee for the Racial Equality Alliance of Lamoille County, chair of the selectboard for Stowe (also board chair of Spruce Peak Arts, and a board and steering committee member of the racial alliance), as well as the applicant for a Stowe special event banner.
Supporting cast: Stowe Selectboard members, town manager, and Racial Equality Alliance members, and additional representatives of its steering committee.
Summary: Stowe Selectboard chair declines to recuse herself. Discussion starts with a member of the Racial Equality Alliance outlining its mission statement and message. Tension mounts when board members express concerns that request does not follow existing community event sign policy. Tension increases when board member discussion turns to the responsibility and ramifications of town banner messaging.
Then, a Racial Equality Alliance member lectures board members that “this is not about policy, it is about messaging,” while the chair of the steering committee uses intimidating language implying any banner opposition would endanger the lives of Stowe children, along with their very serious accusations. Board members feel the need to defend themselves and clarify their comments.
Spoiler alert: Despite board member concerns about current banner policy and no existing policy or guidelines regarding town banner messaging, the board waives current policy, and the banner is approved.
Rating: D for disturbing, divisive, discordant.
Viewer warning: Issues that may be upsetting: Conflict of interest, per Vermont League of Cities and town selectboard handbook. The override of “Selectboard Policy regarding Town Banners.” (Policy available at Town Hall) Disregard of published state statutes. (Title 24: Chapter 153: Town of Stowe) Violation of public trust by stepping outside selectboard purview as outlined on the town of Stowe website. (See description of duties and responsibilities on the website) Policy changes and precedent setting without a special meeting warning. Abuse of authority, (See Webster’s dictionary)
Brenda Lazarovich
Stowe
