I’m still baffled that, as of this writing, Jed Lipsky has refused to reveal any of his policy initiatives other than to say, “I am invested in our community and want to bring a balanced voice to the Statehouse.” He said he hopes we’ll trust his honesty. How remarkable.
This is doubly baffling since his base of support must surely rest on what is essentially a policy vacuum. What gives?
Here is what gives: I’m betting that Lipsky will continue the same “no to progress” philosophy that national Republicans have adopted. While it is true that a House representative is essentially legislating for laws that apply statewide, some of these important policy initiatives — that failed to pass due to Republican and Libertarian obstructionism — would have directly benefited Stowe.
Many businesses in Stowe — and many with apparent support for Lipsky — have endured extended labor shortages. But there is a simple solution to that: support the workers. Support for a higher minimum wage and paid family leave would go a long way to solving these problems. Where does Lipsky stand on these issues? We don’t know.
Nationally, Republicans have focused exclusively on lying about the last election and passing laws that make it harder to vote. Their only recent legislative success was passing tax cuts for the rich. President Joe Biden recently challenged Republicans to name just one policy initiative and all we got was crickets.
Republicans and Libertarians consistently vote against policies that help people. The body politic in America is still twitching from the trauma of the burn-it-all-down failed presidency of Donald Trump. Let’s make sure that Stowe is not represented by someone with a similar party of no philosophy.
Scott Weathers will say yes to Stowe and help repair our town’s tattered statewide reputation for being opposed to fundamental and forward-thinking progress. Weathers understands that giving people a living wage and enabling people to work with dignity helps Stowe businesses.
He understands that helping Vermont do its part to solve the climate crisis — consistently voted down by Republicans and Libertarians in the Statehouse — demonstrates clear support for the biggest economic engine driving this town. We need Weathers’ voice in the Vermont House to help move Stowe and Vermont forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.