Here’s why I’ll be voting for Scott Weathers. After talking to him for just a few minutes, it becomes abundantly clear that he has a passion for protecting the environment and making Vermont a hospitable place for all to live. These two overarching goals can be seen throughout the policies that he will fight for.
His passion for the environment can be seen in a preliminary glance at his resume with the Sierra Club and Stowe Energy Commission. He will help fight for incentives to make our homes and businesses more efficient and help push to electrify more of the town and fight for the policies that we need to meet the ambitious climate goals the state has set, which we are already behind on.
Most important, Weathers is the only candidate that has laid out specific policies that he supports. Without knowing what a politician’s agenda is, it’s impossible to keep them accountable.
As the father of young children, his support for families is especially important to me. Since it seems like the country is not on track to ever fight for paid family leave, it’s especially important that we get this done at a state level, as some other states have already done.
Scott Weathers will also support high quality child care, which is very difficult to find in Vermont and difficult to pay for if you are lucky enough to get a spot. This is an area we need to support to attract more young families to the state and to have the workers we need to drive a healthy economy.
