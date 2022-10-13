To the Editor:
Vermont is often thought of as an idyllic and safe place for families to quietly settle down. But the reality is that gun violence is harming our state. Late last year, in Elmore, a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
To the Editor:
Vermont is often thought of as an idyllic and safe place for families to quietly settle down. But the reality is that gun violence is harming our state. Late last year, in Elmore, a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
In Burlington, there have been nearly two dozen gun incidents this year, one of which left one young woman dead, and another seriously injured in their Old North End apartment at the hands of an AR-15.
It is essential during this time, when mass shootings and gun violence are at an all-time high, that Vermont helps to lead the way in implementing strong gun safety measures. Schools across the state have had to lock down in just the past year at the hands of school shooting threats. Guns are all too often used to escalate domestic violence situations.
Living in a rural state, Vermonters are often known for their neighborliness and connection with nature. It is understandable that a Vermonter would own a gun for the purpose of hunting, interacting with wildlife or for a more dire situation of protecting oneself. Responsible gun ownership should not include assault rifles and AR-15s.
Overwhelmingly the presence of guns in Vermont communities rarely adds safety and mostly creates danger.
Weathers is the candidate who will work hard to pass sensible gun safety measures that will protect our kids. I’m confident that if elected, he will help pass red flag laws — which 72 percent of Americans support — fund mental health programs, stop domestic abusers from getting guns, support evidence-based school security, criminalize gun trafficking and straw purchasing, and build new safeguards for under 21-year-old gun buyers.
Lives are on the line this fall. I hope you’ll cast your vote for Scott Weathers for state representative from Stowe.
Astrid Young
Stowe
