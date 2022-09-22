To the Editor:

I have known Scott Weathers since he and his partner moved to Stowe. Does anyone remember his Mother’s Day offer to drop off free cookies? They’ve since become very involved in our town, sitting on just about every board that I can think of and volunteering with many local organizations.

