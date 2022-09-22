I have known Scott Weathers since he and his partner moved to Stowe. Does anyone remember his Mother’s Day offer to drop off free cookies? They’ve since become very involved in our town, sitting on just about every board that I can think of and volunteering with many local organizations.
Weathers is a shining example of what Vermont needs — young people who are driven, intelligent and motivated to improve our community.
He is thrilled to be running as a Democrat this November for representative of our town. He not only believes in climate change but is willing to do the hard work to ensure that we reduce our carbon emissions while cutting costs for businesses and low- and middle-income Vermonters.
As someone who has experienced the tough housing market in Stowe, he is the best candidate to help our community deal with housing and transportation. I encourage you to talk with him and find out if Scott Weathers is someone you might vote for this November. I know I will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.