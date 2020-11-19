To the Editor:
So let’s follow the bouncing ball of Gov. Phil Scott’s leadership malfeasance. Prior to the first two weeks of October, Scott did nothing — zip, zero, nada — to curtail the tens of thousands of out-of-state, second homeowners, all non-quarantining invaders into our state.
During this period, I joked with friends, “When did New Jersey become our southern border?” And now, a month later, we see the resultant vertical spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Scott could have secured all roads into Vermont with state police and National Guard to check all travelers in real time at our border as to what out-of- state county they were coming from.
He chose not to, and now we the people of Vermont will suffer the consequences. We the people that did wear our masks, did follow the rules, kept this state COVID green for months, are now going to suffer another round of shutdowns on our liberties and lives. Scott is already shutting down businesses, with more to come next week. No family gatherings at Thanksgiving or Christmas.
I posted this letter Nov. 13, a week into my quarantining after a return from Florida. My test was completed at Copley the next day, and was told I’d get results in five days. So, it will basically be two weeks before I can be home to my family … hopefully.
As we enter the darkness of another Vermont winter, in a state that has five times the number of suicides and depression rates as compared to national averages, I hope for the best.
Lockdowns are not the answer; they lead to more depression, suicide and drug and alcohol abuse.
The governor bounced the ball, and he sacrificed his own people the first two weeks of October. I pray he doesn’t commit us to more leadership malfeasance.
John Marhefka
Stowe
