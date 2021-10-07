To the Editor:
Anyone who believes schools or employers should mandate vaccinations is a fascist and should be utterly ashamed of themselves.
America would not exist without the Bill of Rights. These are our eternal liberties. Forcing vaccinations is completely antithetical to the spirit of liberty and freedom. The basic premise these fascists are implying is that you don’t own your own body because your body may get other bodies sick.
So, to protect others you must lose your self-autonomy. The utter hypocrisy is so palpable that anyone with half their marbles can see it. Shame on these vaccine fascists who think they own people’s bodies on behalf of the common good.
Any administrator, politician or employer who tries to force a needle in a person’s arm should be sacked from their position and possibly tarred and feathered — just kidding, torture is against the Eighth Amendment.
But these people are a serious disgrace, and they actually think they are fighting against authoritarianism, which is a laughable assertion. Respect individual freedom and the Bill of Rights or don’t call yourself an American. You have no authority.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
