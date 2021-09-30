To the Editor:
The late Georgia representative and civil rights leader John Lewis once said, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.”
I am a proud mom of a Stowe 7th grader. My husband lost his job during COVID, I lost my job during COVID, we have a high-risk family member in a different state who is making it during COVID, my aunt died, with no one by her side.
I chose to homeschool the second half of last year when I saw people traveling late December, assuming all was OK when it truly was not. We found out two days ago a close friend across the country, who has been fully vaccinated, came down with the delta variant, is very sick and his entire family is in quarantine.
A breakthrough case. Let’s not get into long-COVID.
Do we want this to happen to our kids again? Do we desire a repeat of last year’s spotty school attendance and offerings? Do we want to endanger others when it is a school district’s job to keep our kids safe during school?
This is not about an infringement on your constitutional rights, this is an affront to all those who were considerate of others, followed scientific recommendations by trusted entities — Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health, Food and Drug Administration — and who wore their masks inside and got a vaccine.
I applaud Lamoille South Unified Union superintendent Ryan Heraty’s vaccination status document collection and surveillance testing initiative. Mandatory testing and vaccination are the norm in many large companies and colleges across the country. Why not in the K-12 school systems?
Opposing to that? To me, that is baffling.
Economic disparity, racial bias, fascist views and power mongering should not be the main driver or climate of a child’s education. Creating a safe environment where children are given opportunities to expand their mind in an intellectual quest for knowledge, to grow as unbiased future citizens that value diversity, art, creativity and success, in whatever field they chose, should be the aim, not failing them by sending them to a potentially unsafe environment because of ignorance.
We will see what happens when the doors and windows close and winter sets in. Please get vaccinated and require all teachers and school workers to get vaccinated. Mandatory testing should be a norm, not an anomaly.
The solution lies in changing our comfort levels regarding mandates to beat this thing as a group, collectively, with grace following science and fact.
Madeleine Bertrand-Gerndt
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.