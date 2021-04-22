To the Editor:
There have been few voices speaking out publicly for working within the current Lamoille South Unified Union School District structure to improve our schools, and yet there are many of us who, for various reasons, support this approach. Though it was not reflected in the coverage of last week’s paper, not everyone is in agreement that leaving the district is the only right answer.
The loudest voices are not the only voices.
There was limited detail in Superintendent Tracy Wrend’s presentation at the Stowe Selectboard meeting last Monday night. Let’s hope the content of the presentation will be covered by the paper in the future, as the information is critical to a fuller understanding of the issues at hand.
The presentation was professional and detailed, and clearly addressed the arguments and answered the questions that have been circulating in the community. She was competent, articulate and maintained poise and grace in a dialogue that was hostile at times.
Do we have issues in our schools? Yes, as do all schools. But the merger is not the root of our problems, and leaving is unlikely to be a simple solution.
The atmosphere surrounding this question has sometimes been less than welcoming to respectful conversation. All taxpayers in this town could all be affected by the outcome of this vote, whether we have children in the school system or not, and we are all entitled to an opinion.
Because we have different perspectives and priorities, and different reasons why something might be important to us, there may not be one answer that is right for everyone, but everyone should be allowed to voice a perspective and should be able to do so without fear of being called out for speaking up.
Mila Lonetto
Stowe
