To the Editor:
My wife is a middle school teacher in Central Vermont. She has taught kids for almost 25 years and loves her students. Teaching is a hard, stressful and thankless job.
But these last two years have been especially difficult. The pandemic has not gone away and is, in fact, gaining strength. This year she is again masked and in school five days a week with 19 masked but unvaccinated students.
The school building is circa 1950 as is its ventilation system. The rooms are cramped.
Kids have been in school just one week, but already two of the classrooms in her grade have gone virtual due to a positive COVID test. The state has mandated that teachers are to teach in-person in Vermont unless a positive test or illness cause classes to go virtual.
Yet, the Legislature is seriously contemplating going 100 percent virtual even though it’s likely that 95 to 100 percent are vaccinated, the Statehouse is huge and has modern ventilation.
I guess we know where state government’s priorities lie. It’s not with those who teach our children or with the children themselves. Gov. Phil Scott keeps bemoaning all the young people who leave Vermont. Is it any wonder why after they see how much they don’t matter?
Krister Adams
Waterbury
