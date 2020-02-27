To the Editor:
I am a parent of two children in the Stowe school system, one girl and one boy. I was recently surprised to see that the elementary school is hosting two different gendered dances, sponsored by the Stowe Rec Center. The first was a daddy-daughter dance, which happened last weekend, and the second is a mother-son superhero dance, to be held in March.
Having just finished Peggy Orenstein’s ground-breaking book “Boys and Sex” about some of the very serious issues facing today’s teenagers, I must say that I am disappointed that Stowe is offering events such as these, which uphold and perpetuate old-fashioned, out-of-date gender norms.
When I saw the dances advertised on Facebook, my first two thoughts were about exclusion: one, how these dances might feel to a child who has grown up without a mother or a father present in the home; and two, how they might feel to a child who has two moms or two dads.
But the other thing that bothers me about these events is that they emphasize gender stereotypes that simply do not sit right with me. The daddy-daughter dance was advertised as a place to bring “your little princess and dance the night away.” Of course, the dance was not exclusive to girls who want to act like princesses, but advertising it that way is, at best, a turn-off to girls who express themselves differently and, at worst, a way to make them feel excluded and ostracized for not conforming.
The mother-son superhero dance is no different. One of the most important lessons Orenstein’s book has to offer is that we need to encourage boys to express their sensitivity and vulnerability, and not pigeonhole them into traditional and dominant masculine roles like superheroes and star athletes.
My goal in writing this letter is not to start an argument with anyone or to have the upcoming dance canceled. Instead, I would like to encourage everyone — parents and non-parents alike — to consider the messages we are sending to our kids by endorsing gendered events like these dances.
As someone who loves a good party, I would be overjoyed to see an elementary school dance happen next year, but one that includes everyone and encourages kids and parents to express themselves however they feel most comfortable.
Molly Pindell
Stowe