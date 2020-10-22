To the Editor:
I write in support of Jo Sabel Courtney’s campaign to represent Stowe. Her long history in Stowe and her immense contributions to our community make her a phenomenal choice to represent us in Montpelier. It’s no surprise that she’s been endorsed by Sen. Patrick Leahy, Rep. Peter Welch, State Sen. Becca Balint, Ben & Jerry’s, Bill McKibben, Rights & Democracy, Vermont Conservation Voters, Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, American Federation of Teachers-Vermont, Vermont Public Interest Research Group Votes, Vermont State Employees’ Association, and more. It’s time for Stowe to elect a representative that reflects our values.
My concerns with her opponent, Rep. Heidi Scheuermann are twofold. First, she will continue the same-old business as usual approach to dealing with climate change, one of our country’s greatest ongoing crises. And second, her economic policies will leave hardworking Vermonters worse off in the middle of a global pandemic.
Many of us applauded the Legislature’s recent passage of the Global Warming Solutions Act. Despite Gov. Phil Scott’s veto, the bill’s popularity brought it over the finish line, with 103 representatives voting to override his decision. Consequently, the bill will now become law.
But who was among the 47 representatives that voted against this critical piece of legislation? Heidi Scheuermann. As a young resident of Stowe, electing leadership that will resign my generation to a future of rising temperatures is not an acceptable path. Living in a town that thrives on winter sports and the beauty of our natural surroundings, we simply can’t accept inaction on climate change.
Although Scheuermann’s decision was not decisive on climate change, we didn’t get so lucky when it comes to Vermont workers. Let’s rewind to the beginning of this pandemic, when the Legislature considered paid family and medical leave. In a year that a global pandemic has forced Vermont families to take on critical caretaking roles and take time off work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, paid family and medical leave is simply imperative. If we want to preserve the health of our community and allow families to care for their loved ones, this legislation could not be more important.
After passing the Legislature and receiving a veto from Scott, at least 100 notes were needed. The veto override vote for paid family and medical leave failed in February, 99-51. And who cast a decisive no vote against this bill? Scheumermann.
I urge Stowe voters to elect stronger representation by supporting Jo Sabel Courtney.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.