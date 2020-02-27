To the Editor:
Although the Global Warming Solutions Act (H.688) passed last week with a huge veto-proof majority, 105-37, unfortunately our representative, Heidi Scheuermann, was on the board as a no for this historic vote. Once again, Stowe appears to be irrelevant in the fight to protect the environment. When will our voices matter?
In her recent Feb. 13 piece in the Stowe Reporter, “Differences between Scott and Legislature in sharper focus,” she wrote that her chief concern about the bill was “the ceding of our legislative authority to the executive branch of government.”
Yet, H.688 makes it clear that the Legislature retains a strong and important role in shaping and enacting the recommendations in the bill’s climate action plan.
Any policy that requires revenue — or a significant regulatory overhaul — would have to go through the Legislature. In addition, the Agency of Natural Resources will be required to update the Legislature annually on the progress and approach of the Climate Council that it creates.
Global warming is a threat to Vermonters’ health, wealth and way of life — and this also means in Stowe, where our economy is inextricably tied to tourism, which will take a massive hit. The Global Warming Solutions Act is a historic vote that ensures that the state achieves its greenhouse gas reduction goals in order to address the severity and urgency of the climate crisis.
In her column, Scheuermann notes that “we [Vermont] have been environmental leaders throughout our history and continue that longstanding tradition now.”
But in Stowe, sadly, we are not.
Catherine Crawley
Stowe