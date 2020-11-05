To the Editor:
Thank you to the community of Stowe for giving me the privilege of continuing to represent you in the Vermont House of Representatives. It has been an honor to represent you over these last 14 years, and I look forward to continuing to serve you.
Thank you, too, to Jo Sabel Courtney for running a hard-fought, positive, issues-orientated campaign. I look forward to working with all to address the challenges facing us.
As always, please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns, or if I can be of assistance in any way.
Rep. Heidi E. Scheuermann
Stowe
