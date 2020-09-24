To the Editor:
When our nation and community was struck with COVID this year, we all struggled with the unfortunate reality of how it would hit us as individuals, and as a community. One of the many reasons I am proud to be a part of our Stowe community is how we come together in times of need, and Heidi Scheuermann is always there leading the way.
Scheuermann consistently puts the needs of our community first and foremost, which was evident once again in March when, at the outset of the pandemic, she launched the Stowe C19 Community Response Team. As a member of that team, I can tell you that the work the team has done has made such a difference for many in our community.
She not only puts community before self, but she has the foresight and wherewithal to continually look after the best interests of our community and is successful in following through with her tasks. Without Heidi’s intuition to create the response team, we would not have been able to provide the much-needed support to our hard working community members.
Scheuermann goes above and beyond her call of duty to represent all of our interests with extreme passion and tenacity.
Leslie Anderson
Stowe
