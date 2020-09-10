To the Editor:
Let’s all agree that Vermont provides a wonderful respite from the politics of Washington, D.C. And, we all know that Stowe is a unique and treasured part of Vermont. Whether a 5th generation Vermonter or recent and welcomed transplant, we measure the value of our elected officials by Vermont standards.
Have they kept us informed, are they available, do they stay grounded, can they avoid this week’s shiny political trinket, do they strive for the success of our tourism workers and small businesses, are they able to avoid a bare knuckle approach to other viewpoints, and will they walk among us and not too far ahead of us?
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann’s postings and frequent contacts during the past six months, during the COVID-19 crisis, have kept us informed during so many rapid and complex changes.
Her focus on Stowe residents suffering unemployment particularly stand out. It’s a great example of what we expect and need from our representative and why we elected Scheuermann.
As most in Stowe already know, our way back to normal will be challenging. With an effective and tested leader like Heidi Scheuermann we will have a familiar partner at our side all the way.
Matt Krauss
Stowe
