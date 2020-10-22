To the Editor:
I see two candidates for Stowe’s House seat who are both hard working and dedicated to our community. How can we decide between them? For me it is easy. Just look at Heidi Scheuermann’s recent votes on some of the issues that really matter. They tell the story.
Paid family leave, H. 107 (January 2020), passed the House on a vote of 89 to 58. The legislation represented a compromise between the House and Senate. It would have allowed employees to take longer-term paid leave to bond with or care for a new child, an ill or injured family member, or to recover from a serious long-term illness or injury. Scheuermann voted against it.
COVID has shown us many holes in our safety net, and this is one of them. Jo Sabel Courtney will vote to help families to care for loved ones. Scheuermann has shown that she won’t.
Minimum wage, S.23 (February 2020): The House voted to override the governor’s veto of this bill to raise the minimum wage from $10.96 to $12.55 by 2022. The vote was 100-49. Scheuermann voted against it. And, on the House floor during the veto override vote, she worked also to rally legislators to squash the bill.
Working people in Vermont can’t live on $12.55 per hour. At 35 hours per week, that comes to $1,902 per month in gross income. Courtney will work for a livable wage which, in turn, will support all Vermonters. Scheuermann has shown that she won’t.
H.688, global warming legislation, passed in February 2020 on a vote of 105-37. The act, now law, requires that the state meet carbon emission reductions targets. Scheuermann voted against it twice, once when it came to the House floor as the initial bill and then again in the veto to override the governor.
Global warming is real, and we can’t kick it down the road any longer. This was a good solution, a good start. Throughout Vermont, and especially in Stowe, we depend on the health of our outdoors. Our climate is changing, and we need to both reduce carbon emissions and begin to adapt to a new normal.
Our bottom line depends on the urgency with which we tackle this challenge. Courtney will be a champion of our environment. Scheuermann has shown that she will back burner the great outdoors.
Scheuermann’s voting record can’t be spun. It speaks volumes. She no longer shares our values on many of the key issues. That’s why I am voting for Jo Sabel Courtney.
George Gay
Stowe
