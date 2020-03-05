To the Editor:
I’m astonished that Heidi Scheuermann voted against H.688 (the Global Warning Solutions Act). Here was a perfect opportunity to represent the people of Stowe by supporting a bill that will help preserve the very economic lifeblood of this community. Instead, Heidi complains that support of the bill represents “ceding authority to the executive.”
Contrary to popular belief, now is not the time to do something about climate change. No; in fact the time for action was 10 years ago. We are in a climate emergency. This is not the time to squabble the fussy details of legislative nuance.
Arguing as Heidi does that Vermont’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is minimal is the moral equivalent to refusing to vote because of a sense that it doesn’t matter. That’s wrong, especially in this case where we have a chance to lead the country with a renewable energy economy.
Fortunately, Heidi still has a chance to come down on the right side of history — as well as the right side of representing the Stowe community — if/when this bill comes up for a veto override vote.
Rick Weinstein
Stowe