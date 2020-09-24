To the Editor:
Fourteen years ago, a stranger knocked on my door. She was a woman running for the Vermont legislature named Heidi Scheuermann. I wondered what kind of person drives to the end of a winding road and knocks on a stranger’s door for a single vote. It seemed extraordinary then, but now that I’ve seen how she works, it makes perfect sense. Every single Stowe resident is important to Scheuermann.
If you’ve been to Main Street Live you’ve seen Scheuermann. If you’ve been to Art in the Park, or Food in the Field, or the British Invasion Block Party, she’s been there too. It’s hard to think of an event in Stowe without Scheuermann, because no other Stowe resident is as deeply devoted to the welfare of this community.
You could list her work with Stowe Rotary or Stowe Vibrancy or her leadership role on the Stowe C19 Community Response Team. Frankly I’ve lost track of all the boards, non-profits, community groups or government committees that Scheuermann serves on for the benefit of our neighbors.
When the COVID pandemic hit it was only natural that she would step up to help us deal with the anxiety, hardship and financial distress. She was even honored by the residents of her West Branch Apartments for going above and beyond in their care during the COVID pandemic. Her constant updates on the status of the pandemic and the many forms of available assistance provided clarity in the midst of the pandemic confusion.
But the biggest challenge may still be ahead. The recovery from the pandemic will have an impact on our town and our state for years to come. How we handle this challenge will be critical. There is no one more qualified to lead us through these difficult times than Heidi Scheuermann. Her hard work, experience and leadership are impossible to replace. Her strong working relationship with Gov. Phil Scott will be another asset for our community, and our state, in the days ahead.
Tom McLinden
Stowe
Tom McLinden is Stowe Republican Party chair.
