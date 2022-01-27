To the Editor:
I hope everyone is enjoying winter. It may be well and good for alpine skiers who can enjoy the environmental catastrophe of artificial snowmaking, but Nordic skiers had to wait until late January to get a decent session of skiing — with only one tenuously acceptable snowfall at that.
Makes you wonder how someone who purports to support tourism in this town — yes, I’m looking at you, Rep. Heidi Scheuermann — can continue to stand against any measure that seeks to solve the climate crisis.
In the Jan. 13 Stowe Reporter Scheuermann touted her work as chair of the Legislative Tourism Caucus whose aim, she says, is to “advance the needs of the industry, financial and otherwise.” I’ll take the liberty to define the otherwise as climate change.
Indeed, Scheuermann later states that she “looks forward to continuing work on … energy and climate issues.” This is pretty disingenuous considering she has voted against every meaningful climate legislation whose passage would help preserve the biggest tourism engine in this town.
In addition, she addresses the expertly analyzed policy recommendations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions put forth by the Vermont Climate Council — whose formation she voted against — as being “items of possible concern.”
To focus on these speculative concerns represents a spectacular failure to recognize the real-life reality of ongoing climate change consequences.
Among her justification for this view? She cloaks her climate denialist inclinations as “concern for low-income Vermonters.” For example, some of the recommendations, assembled by experts in their fields, were criticized by Scheuermann because they “could have a dramatic impact on Vermont families, most especially rural and low-income Vermonters.”
This feigning of concern for low-income Vermonters is pretty rich for someone who has consistently voted against raising the minimum wage and against paid family leave.
She expresses this view notwithstanding the fact that affordability issues are well addressed by considerable and significant rebates offered by Efficiency Vermont expressly to assist low-income Vermonters transition to cleaner and, yes, cheaper sources of energy.
The truth is this: You can’t claim to be concerned about tourism in Stowe unless you are also concerned about climate change. You can’t be concerned about climate change if you’re consistently against the solutions to climate change proposed by scientists and policy makers who have thought deeply about the crisis.
We need a representative for Stowe who has a positive and imaginative vision of the future.
Rick Weinstein
Stowe
