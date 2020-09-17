To the Editor:
A recent issue of Seven Days newspaper had a profile on the race for House of Representatives from Stowe. It featured profiles and quotes from both Jo Sabel Courtney (challenger) and Heidi Scheuermann (incumbent).
What irked me was Scheuermann’s outdated characterization of the Republican Party as the party of “free enterprise, personal liberty, individual responsibility and limited government.” Let’s be clear: Republicans do not have a monopoly on these values. In fact, I contend that Democrats much more sincerely uphold these values.
“Individual responsibility?” The Republican Party can no longer make the claim to be the party of personal responsibility. It is now a party that identifies entirely with Donald Trump … a guy who “takes no responsibility” (direct quote) and always, quite literally, finds fault with others for his myriad mistakes and outright incompetence.
“Limited government” is a more nuanced issue. Democrats generally support government strategies intended to improve people’s lives; for example, universal health care, increased minimum wage, paid family leave, addressing climate change. These are the kind of policies that enhance “personal liberty” and are precisely those actively and consistently opposed by Republicans in Congress and their corporate supporters.
So while support of limited government is certainly of questionable value, Republicans are certainly not the party of “limited corporate influence.”
We the people at least have a say in government — we are the government — by exercising our right to vote. Unless we vote we are completely without voice and at the mercy of corporate lobbyists and their outsize influence in Washington.
Scheuermann claims that when it comes to local issues, “Republicans really shine.” As if Democrats don’t care about local issues? Courtney’s years of advocating for the arts, tourism and community in Stowe belies this statement.
Finally, let us dispense with all the fake morality and obsolete characterizations of the current Republican Party.
Support Democrat Jo Sabel Courtney for House of Representatives from Stowe. She has the love of our community, the drive, the skills and the passion to make her the best choice for state Representative.
Lyndall Heyer
Stowe
