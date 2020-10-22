To the Editor:
With everything that the Stowe schools have been through over the past several years, I found it troubling that Jo Sabel Courtney had no opinion at all when asked about the Act 46 forced merger and its impact on our schools during the Stowe Reporter’s debate for state representative. The forced merger has been the single most important issue our schools have faced, and it has been covered extensively by the Stowe Reporter. Yet, Courtney had no thoughts on the issue.
The only opinion she proffered about our schools was that “it would be nice if we had more AP classes.” Courtney clearly missed the school board meeting last month when over 100 parents attended because they were upset with the administration’s decision to eliminate all AP classes at Stowe High School this year.
One of the primary goals of Act 46 was to achieve equity, yet since the forced merger: Stowe High School lost its U.S. News & World Report’s #1 High School in VT ranking; Stowe parents can no longer gauge how our schools are performing since school test data is no longer provided; the school lost its AP classes even though neighboring Peoples Academy still has them; Stowe Middle School eliminated teaching algebra I in 8th grade; and Stowe school enrollment has decreased at a time when many schools throughout our state are experiencing significant increases in enrollment.
Stowe students are leaving because of the diminished quality of the education being offered here. So I ask Jo Sabel Courtney, is this the idyllic future you envision that is “equitable for all Vermonters?”
Heidi Scheuermann understands that equity and educational excellence need not be mutually exclusive. She understands that many of us moved to Stowe because of the exceptional reputation of our schools. As just one example of the work Scheuermann does behind the scenes, when Stowe lost its #1 U.S. News ranking this year and became an unranked high school, she was immediately engaged.
She worked with the school board, testified to the Vermont Board of Education, and figured out what the problem was so that the issue could be fixed. In looking for a solution, Scheuermann went above and beyond what is her job.
Scheuermann has always been engaged with school board issues. She consistently attends important school board meetings, including the meeting about the AP classes, not because “it’s her job,” as those who are dismissive of her hard work like to say. Rather, she attends because she truly and deeply cares about the quality of our schools.
Heidi Scheuermann is a state representative who believes in academic excellence and will proactively advocate for measures that will protect its quality. For those of you who care about our schools, she deserves your vote.
Leigh Pelletier
Stowe
