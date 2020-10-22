To the Editor:
After watching the Stowe Reporter debate for the Stowe seat in the Vermont House, there is no question in our minds who should continue to serve us. Heidi Scheuermann knows the issues, she knows our community and she knows how to get things done.
Scheuermann made it abundantly clear how head-and-shoulders-above her opponent she is in terms of understanding all of the challenges we face as families and businesses, and what needs to be done going forward. While we recognize and appreciate Jo Sabel Courtney’s contributions to the town, we need Scheuermann’s experience and knowledge.
As longtime business owners in this community, who have employed many community members through the years, we need somebody in the House who understands our challenges, and supports our local businesses. We do not support policy that would significantly raise the minimum wage.
We have always employed young members of our community, to give them the opportunity to earn some extra spending money over the summer, to experience a variety of job skills, and to teach them the importance of reliability, responsibility and self worth.
It will become difficult for small businesses like ours to continue this practice with a high minimum wage. As Scheuermann knows, small community businesses already pay their employees a livable wage, and help them with other financial obligations that arise. We have had all of our full-time employees working for us for over 15 years and some as many as 30 years. We have kept them employed throughout this pandemic.
Scheuermann made sure businesses knew how to get financial assistance during this difficult time. She was raised in Stowe and has chosen to remain in Stowe and to be an advocate in Montpelier for the Stowe community. She has earned our respect with her business and political acumen, which is why we will vote for Heidi Scheuermann for the Vermont House in this election.
Dean and Anne Salvas
Stowe
