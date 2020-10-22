To the Editor:
We are living in unprecedented times. Our country and community are hurting. Our governmental, economic, healthcare, educational and social justice systems are being challenged. Now, more than ever, we need proven leaders who can help us overcome the many obstacles we currently face. This is not a time to vote purely on party affiliation. We must ask ourselves, “What candidate possesses the experience and knowledge required to successfully tackle the challenges ahead?”
The answer for me is simple. Heidi Scheuermann has the experience and drive needed to lead us forward. Her dedication to our community is unparalleled. For the past 13 years, I have witnessed her tirelessly working as the ambassador for our community, tackling issues surrounding school mergers, workers’ compensation, tourism, housing, broadband infrastructure and recreation.
Scheuermann is not only an independent voice fighting hard for our community, she also understands the innerworkings of the Statehouse and legislative processes — critical skills for this role.
Scheuermann has been a tremendous leader throughout her years in office. She is the epitome of a public servant. She is not afraid to step up and take on causes she deems important. Thanks to her efforts, Stowe’s COVID Relief fund was launched to provide essential needs for those in the community adversely affected by the pandemic. This is just one example of her willingness to go above and beyond to serve the needs of her constituents.
As the old saying goes, experience and results matter. Don’t let politics get in the way of your conscience. When you cast your vote, choose the candidate you believe is best qualified to represent Stowe in Montpelier.
Judy Lazaro
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.