To the Editor:
I write this letter in response to Matt Krauss’s letter to the editor on Sept. 10. Like many of you, I think Heidi Scheuermann, like our governor Phil Scott, has done a really good job during the COVID-19 crisis. But respectfully so, isn’t that their job? As representatives of the people, this is the work they should be doing and they have done it well. So, thank you.
Again, I don’t want to make light of Scheuermann’s work during this pandemic. However, I feel the need to express my concern of how she has represented our community in the Vermont House. She has voted again and again against so many important pieces of legislation that I believe are critical to the health and wellbeing of both our community and the state.
The importance of these pieces of legislation are as critical as this pandemic and so I believe that Scheuermann has failed in this regard. She has voted against important climate initiatives, voted against paid family and medical leave, voted against raising the minimum wage, voted against funding for low-income weatherization and voted against having polluters pay for medical monitoring.
I don’t believe this is the long-term sort of representation we need or want over the next two years that will be critical as we build back our economy, support our neighbors and fight climate change.
Again, kudos to Scheuermann for her work during the pandemic but on most other accounts she has failed us. We need representation that reflects our values and community identity so I will be voting for Jo Sabel Courtney this November for representative for Stowe.
Liz Soper
Stowe
