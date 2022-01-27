To the Editor:
Last week, Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, published her thoughts on the state’s ongoing legislative reapportionment (“House approves redistricting bill, map to protect incumbents”).
Her primary concern is that the Legislature’s favored map, which includes both one- and two-member districts, unfairly advantages some Vermonters.
I share Scheuermann’s desire to create fair maps and not seek to protect incumbents. However, Scheuermann’s analysis leaves several key facts out of the debate.
First, she criticizes the map favored by the Legislature because it places some Stowe residents into a two-member district, where they represent a smaller proportion of the population. Just sentences earlier, Scheuermann was concerned that multi-member districts advantaged some Vermonters. She can’t have it both ways. Which is it? Does Scheuermann think that some Stoweites would be harmed by occupying a smaller fraction of the district or benefit from the access to more legislators?
Second, she calls the map likely to pass “unadulterated incumbent protection.” But she fails to mention that the map she favors scores worse on all relevant quantitative measures of whether a map is gerrymandered. When I look at the map she supports, I see several districts that don’t follow natural geographic lines and would split communities up.
Partly because of this, town boards of civil authority, which provided feedback about Scheuermann’s map, opposed it by more than a two-to-one margin over those that supported it.
While Scheuermann says she’s a stickler for the rules when it comes to redistricting, she doesn’t seem to mind as much when it comes to COVID-19. She recently shared a post on Facebook comparing pandemic protections to adults wearing diapers. As our state passes the grim milestone of losing 500 Vermonters to COVID-19, I hoped that our state representative would approach the topic with more respect. I expect more than potty humor and a blatant disregard for the health and safety of others from our state representative.
There’s a saying that “accountability feels like an attack when you’ve never been held accountable.”
I encourage my fellow Stoweites to continue to hold Scheuermann accountable for the responsibilities of her role.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
