To the Editor:
I endorse the re-election of 14-year Rep. Heidi Scheuermann in the Lamoille-1 district.
The funny thing is that I don’t live in Stowe. I live three hours south in Bennington. So, you might be asking why someone from Bennington is writing a letter to the Stowe Reporter to endorse Scheuermann. The answer is simple. I watched Heidi legislate almost every day during the coronavirus House sessions on Zoom and the way she articulates thoughts and ideas always impressed me. She asked a lot of questions during floor discussions that related to her constituency.
Stowe’s a great town and it’s lucky to have a state legislator who cares and goes above and beyond to serve her constituents. If I lived up there I would re-elect Heidi Scheuermann in a heartbeat because she’s a good egg who has earned another term in Montpelier.
Joey Kulkin
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.