To the Editor:
I have known Heidi Scheuermann since my arrival in Stowe many years ago. Without a doubt, she is one of the most dedicated people I have met to the families and businesses of this community. From her years on the Stowe Select Board and her co-founding and years of work on Stowe Vibrancy, to her forming the Stowe C19 Community Response Team this year and her service to us in the House, Heidi’s work on our behalf is unparalleled.
Are there times that I disagree with Heidi on some issues as she considers hundreds of pieces of legislation each year? Absolutely. But, does she represent the community in the way I believe it should be represented? Absolutely. She is up front and honest about where she stands. She is responsive to her constituents. And, she never simply toes the party line. She is an independent, thoughtful voice in the House, and one that I am proud to have representing me there.
Esbert Cardenas
Stowe
