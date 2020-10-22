To the Editor:
I’ve come to know Heidi Scheuermann over the last several years through my business in Stowe. Early on, Scheuermann always struck me as a charismatic, well liked and connected woman in our community. The pleasantries she shared in passing with local customers of mine were always so genuine, heartfelt and inspiring to watch.
She takes the time to ask her community where they need help, she listens, and acts with unwavering persistence. During COVID-19, Scheuermann quickly became the community’s lead information facilitator, connecting businesses daily to resources we needed to stay afloat and was there to help guide the real-time decisions that had to be made — all of which would have life altering impacts.
While she organized big picture initiatives, she also made herself available for families like ours who have extenuating circumstances and fought for our needs and rights. Knowing she was in our corner has made all the difference in how our family has coped during COVID-19.
Heidi Scheuermann is the only answer for us, and we’re proud to be supporting her for this upcoming election.
Athena Scheidet
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.