To the Editor:
Over the years, I’ve emailed Heidi Scheuermann with various comments, concerns and questions. She has always been friendly and helpful.
During the quarantine in March, however, I desperately needed Heidi’s help. My husband’s job was cut, and real estate was deemed non-essential business. Like many of you, we had no money coming in and the unemployment process was a nightmare. I emailed Heidi for assistance, and not only did she reach out to multiple people for me personally to help my family navigate the complicated process, but she emailed me every day to update me and make sure that my little family was doing OK.
When I needed Scheuermann, she more than delivered.
I understand that this is a very polarizing election. We would be doing the town of Stowe and all who live here a massive disservice to vote for the party rather than the person when it comes to voting to have Scheuermann represent us. She has more than proven how much she cares for this town, and will always have my vote.
Kathleen James
Stowe
