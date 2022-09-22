My husband and I live on the north end of Stowe and were surprised to learn that we were recently redistributed into the Lamoille-Washington district in the Vermont House of Representatives. We will now vote for two representatives who will also serve Morrisville, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
While I was looking forward to voting for Scott Weathers, in my new district I will be supporting incumbent Avram Patt, and I am especially enthusiastic to support newcomer Saudia LaMont.
Weathers and LaMont both offer something the Vermont House of Representatives desperately needs: a diversity of voices. Our legislators are predominantly older and white to a degree that is not representative of the diverse ages and ethnicities of the people of our state.
According to a data analysis by Politico in 2021, every state legislature has fewer non-white people than the state’s population, which, of course, includes Vermont. If we want legislation that is going to accurately reflect the needs of average Vermonters, we need lawmakers who represent a wider cross section of the people. If we want to welcome young families and more people of color to Vermont, the government must understand their needs.
Diversity of all kinds is a strength when it comes to sharing ideas, introducing fresh perspectives, and incorporating a variety of lived experiences that directly impact how written legislation translates to a lived reality.
As an active member of the Vermont community for a long time, LaMont has already advised lawmakers on the language of bills pertaining to underrepresented groups, the criminal justice system and affordable housing. She serves on local boards that work on issues such as mental health awareness, racial equity in schools, housing access and more. She is committed to her community and has impressed me this election season with her effort in working to become my next elected representative.
Voting for LaMont not only benefits our community, but the entire state. Her presence in Montpelier will improve outcomes for people across Vermont and increase the representation of people of color in elected office. I encourage my fellow Stoweites as well as the rest of the Lamoille-Washington district to elect someone who is knowledgeable, resourceful and endlessly compassionate: Saudia LaMont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.