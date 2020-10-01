To the Editor:
Two years ago, I ran for the Vermont House of Representatives in Stowe. I came close but lost by 86 votes. The reason I ran was that I was fed up with being represented by an elected official who did not represent my views.
Heidi Scheuermann has now been in office for 14 years and has consistently and repeatedly voted the Republican Party line, including votes against regulating toxic substances, making accommodations for pregnant women, paid family leave, providing access to publicly funded kindergarten, raising the minimum wage and removal of firearms from a person arrested or cited for domestic assault, just to name a few.
Most recently she voted against mail-in voting during the pandemic, claiming disproven conspiracy theories. She also voted against the Global Warming Solutions Act, where Gov. Phil Scott’s veto was thankfully overridden by the House and Senate.
This year I am not running, because Jo Sabel Courtney is.
Sabel Courtney has a long and proven track record of working for the interests of Stowe and its residents. Among her many activities during the 30 years she has lived here, she co-founded the Stowe Weekend of Hope for cancer survivors and their families and Stowe Theatre Guild. She has served as public relations and international marketing manager for Stowe Area Association, resulting in a deep understanding of the tourism industry and in helping Stowe to become a desired destination for people from around the world.
She also served as farmers’ ambassador for Cabot Creamery and for many arts organizations in Stowe. She has been endorsed by Sen. Patrick Leahy, Rep. Peter Welch, Bill McKibben, Planned Parenthood, Vermont Conservation Voters and many more.
But most important to me, she has the utmost integrity, is a truly caring person, and will work for a Vermont where all people can thrive. She is a creative thinker and will help Stowe and Vermont emerge strong from the current pandemic and economic downturn.
I am deeply concerned about Republicans in the Senate rushing to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, and so it will be up to the states to protect the rights of women, workers, minorities and our environment. We need strong representation in our House to fight these headwinds. We need Jo Sabel Courtney in the Vermont Legislature, so join me in voting for her on or before Nov. 3.
Marina Meerburg
Stowe
