To the Editor:
On the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001, when our country was rocked to its very core, I invited a few of my most trusted friends in the Stowe community to come to my home and process, together, the unprecedented tragedy that had just occurred. Looking back now, I realize that those few friends are what the phrase “who would you want in your fox hole” means.
One of those strong and loyal friends I invited that day was Jo Sabel Courtney (she would later lead us all in singing our nation’s anthems during the candlelight ceremony on the steps of the Akeley Memorial Building).
During challenging times, whether globally or locally or within our family, Sabel Courtney has always been there and has always come through with strength, wisdom and creative solutions. Yes, she is definitely someone you’d want in your fox hole, and that is why — as someone who has loved this community for 36 years — I fully support her.
I’ve known Jo known for all 30 years that she has been in Stowe as a highly active, strong, creative and involved member of the community. Whether serving on the music committee of Stowe Community Church and founding a choir, to serving as director of Stowe Performing Arts, or working as public relations and international marketing manager for Stowe itself, Sabel Courtney has always been deeply invested in the spirit, vibrancy and well-being of Stowe.
As someone who works professionally in the arts I have hired her multiple times to manage my own public relations on various projects; I have seen how indefatigable, effective and powerfully creative Sabel Courtney is when she believes in what she’s representing, protecting and fighting for. I know that she will be a part of the solution for the things I care deeply about: environmental justice and stewardship, racial and migrant justice and equity, childcare and education, and a commitment to rebuilding Stowe’s lifeblood of tourism while protecting its environment and economy.
I have never met anyone who truly loves Stowe and gets what Stowe is, more than Jo Sabel Courtney, and that is why I support her for the House seat this November.
John Fusco
Morrisville
