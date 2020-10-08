To the Editor:
I’m thrilled to hear Jo Sabel Courtney has decided to run for Stowe’s seat in the Vermont Statehouse. It’s long overdue.
Public service — in Vermont and the United States — needs thoughtful, smart, pragmatic doers like Sabel Courtney.
I’ve known Sabel Courtney for more than two decades, having worked with her in my former capacity as publisher of The Stowe Reporter on tourism and Stowe marketing initiatives when she was an executive with the Stowe Area Association, in her capacity as the main driver behind the Stowe Weekend of Hope, as the executive director of the Stowe Music Festival, and numerous other community causes and endeavors.
Her devotion and commitment to the Stowe community and her neighbors is her life. Her understanding of the challenges facing Stowe, Vermont and the world is immense, as is her passion and drive to address and overcome them. Her ability to grasp complex problems and come up with solutions is proven. Her work ethic exhausts the rest of us.
Through our friendship and work together, Sabel Courtney pushed me to be a better publisher, to be a harder worker, to ask tough questions and find the answers that served the greatest good. She now brings that spirit to public service.
I recall her call to me the morning of Sept. 12, 2001, the day after terrorists killed thousands of our fellow citizens and reduced the Twin Towers to rubble.
“What are we going to do as a community? What are you going to do?”
She asked all the right questions and demanded that we take action. She herself had an answer. Within a day she’d organized a community gathering in the Akeley Memorial Building, had reached out to speakers and religious leaders. The community came together and found immense comfort in that fellowship. Thanks to Sabel Courtney. That’s who she is.
Stowe voters should spend a little time to get to know Sabel Courtney, to recognize what I know — that she’s driven by all the right forces in life: service, community, empathy, fairness.
It’s easy these days to get cynical about politics. Then along comes Jo Sabel Courtney — and a whole lot of optimism.
Biddle Duke
Springs, N.Y.
Editor’s note: Biddle Duke, former publisher of the Stowe Reporter, is still a minority owner of the paper, but is not a part of the editorial board. His opinion does not reflect the views of the Stowe Reporter, which typically does not endorse candidates at the local level.
