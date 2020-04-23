To the Editor:
Stowe Rotary Club is pleased to announce that this month we donated over $10,000 to a number of charities in our community to help with increased need.
We also want to assure our high school students that we will continue our scholarship program this spring for Stowe High School and the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center. We plan to award over $25,000 in scholarships.
Stowe Rotary thanks all our past and present sponsors and current and emeritus Rotarians for their much-needed assistance with our programs. Most of all, thank you to our community for supporting our mission by purchasing raffle tickets, attending our events or being a Rotary sponsor. Without you, we could not do this good work, and whether you buy a raffle ticket or are a major sponsor, please know how much your contribution means.
In these difficult times we realize the increased importance of our philanthropic work in our community and will continue to be there for you. We wish each of you a safe and healthy year ahead.
Philip Bongiorno
President, Stowe Rotary