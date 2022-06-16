To the Editor:
I just paid $6.33 a gallon for an end-of-season fuel oil fill-up. A year ago, the same cost $2.90 per gallon. The carnage at the gas pumps is obvious. This is before the geniuses in Montpelier weigh in on the clean heat standard, which they admittedly know little about. Madison would not be proud.
With election season upon us you might want to quiz your favorite candidates on this issue.
Russ Hausman
Stowe
