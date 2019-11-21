To the Editor:
I feel truly blessed to be a part of the Stowe High School soccer team.
Over the last six seasons, I have witnessed a passion for success that is infectious, and a lot of fun to be around. I have watched little kids grow up to be great young men and good soccer players.
The Stowe soccer program had success before I arrived. Jamie Birmingham, Gordon Dixon and Paul Lawson and others worked hard at making sure Stowe Youth Soccer was on the right track. In doing so, they created what we have been reaping ever since.
Dixon has won a title independently, and has been a part of Stowe’s last 12 state championships as a head or assistant coach. Lawson had left the sidelines but continued to scout and break down other teams’ ability. That’s true dedication to our soccer community. I could not have done anything without them.
There are so many people to thank — from my mom and dad for being super fans, to our timer, supporters, sandwich providers, the folks who maintain the fields, our EMTs, and so many more. Thank you all. I will miss you.
Brian Buczek
Outgoing Stowe High School boys soccer coach