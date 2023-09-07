Lamoille Restorative Center is a mission-driven organization that has been working out of its Hyde Park offices since the late 1970s. Since those early days when it was just the court diversion program, it has grown to operate 11 different programs and serve about 700 children, youth and adults each year.
Among those individuals and families are residents of every Lamoille County town and Hardwick and its surrounding area.
One of the ways Lamoille Restorative Center supports teens and young adults is by providing individualized employment services. Jump on Board for Success (JOBS) is a state-funded program that has helped hundreds of teens and young adults successfully prepare for, find and keep a job. To assure participants achieve their goals, services include assistance with transportation, housing, education and training.
This spring, Tara Conger joined Jude Mathison on the JOBS team. She has more than a decade of experience as a speech language pathologist assistant in Lamoille North Supervisory Union schools. Many young people have already benefited from her ability to help them move forward with their employment goals and greater financial independence.
In the last year, the team connected young people to work or paid internships across diverse employment fields. Participants found work in grocery stores and retail, automotive repair, nursing homes, resorts, fitness, bike shops, technology, farming, carpentry and a local library.
As one recent JOBS participant said, “I just wanted to tell you the good news! I got the apartment. I am so beyond grateful and relived and I just want you to know that I genuinely could not have done this without you, your support, your advocacy, and vigilance to my situation.”
Lamoille Restorative Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.