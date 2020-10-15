To the Editor:
Thank you Cindy Jackman; you got it just right. Feeling out of range and free to speak myself, I totally echo Jackman’s observations.
Tracy Wrend has, in my 16 years in town, done everything in her power to bring Stowe schools down, rather than bring other schools up. I had the pleasure to work for, and subsequently serve as a substitute, for the Lamoille South Unified Union, and Wrend is costing our schools more than money.
Thank you for being brave Cindy Jackman and I add my voice to your call, remove Tracy Wrend from education.
Michele Leavey
Stowe
