To the Editor:
I just read that the Republican National Committee censured representatives Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) for joining the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Defending the events surrounding Jan. 6, a spokesperson for the RNC said that the investigation is “a Democratic-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
I was reminded of Al Capp, humorist, creator of the cartoon Li’l Abner, parodist, liberal cum conservative later in life, and resident of Cambridge, Mass.
After witnessing students berate then Secretary of State Dean Rusk at the height of the opposition to the Vietnam war by attempting to block his entry into a building on the Harvard campus, pelting him with garbage, bottles and spitting at him and trying to justify it all as legitimate political activity, Capp wrote an editorial making the point that if that was legitimate political activity, rape would be a social event and bank robbery a financial transaction.
The same can be said of the perverted description of the events of Jan. 6 by the Republican National Committee. They continue to hide from Trump.
Leighton Detora
Stowe
