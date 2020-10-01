To the Editor:
I read with interest Cat Crawley’s letter to the editor last week trying to infer that Heidi Scheuermann doesn’t support a woman’s right to choose, or at the very least, to create doubt as to her position on the issue.
I found it especially interesting that she cited a vote from a 2015 resolution, when she probably also knows perfectly well that in 2019 there were two critical votes in the House to ensure that the right to choose in Vermont was put into law, and Scheuermann supported both of those.
Scheuermann not only supported the legislation that would guarantee reproductive protections for all Vermont women that existed without statute, but she also voted in favor of an amendment that would enshrine those rights in the Vermont Constitution.
People may disagree with Heidi on issues, including this one, but let’s at least be honest with where she stands. And, as one who fully supports a woman’s right to choose, I fully support Heidi Scheuermann for re-election.
Elizabeth Gadbois
Stowe
