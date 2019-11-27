To the Editor:
Thank you for your coverage of the Halloween storm and flooding. A Stowe resident and dedicated American Red Cross volunteer shared your coverage with me and I would like to provide additional response details to the story.
Thanks to the contributions of the American public, local Red Cross volunteers were able to provide comfort, care and compassion to our neighbors and friends who experienced a residential fire the night of the storm. Additionally, the Vermont and New Hampshire Region of the American Red Cross opened overnight shelters that weekend in St. Albans and Newport for anyone needing a safe, warm place to stay.
We continue to partner with the state agencies, community groups and other nonprofit organizations to provide aid to households who experienced storm-related issues. Ongoing support for households negatively affected by the storm is available; please report storm damage to homes or property by contacting 211.
Again, thank you for your coverage of the storm damage and hard-working members of the community supporting those in need.
Kevin Mazuzan
Executive director
American Red Cross, Vermont