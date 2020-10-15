To the Editor:
In a Vermont media outlet’s voter guide, candidates were asked: “Do you believe systemic racism is a problem the Legislature needs to address? If so, how?”
One of the best answers comes from Rep. Coach Christie (Windsor 4-2): “Mitigating systemic racism in all of Vermont’s institutions will require us to first individually understand white privilege and its role in white supremacy and then intentionally focus on equity and inclusion in all we do.”
Christie is on the nose. Systemic racism first requires us to acknowledge that such racism exists and then to respond with systemic solutions. While many white Vermonters are doing the hard work in our own lives to examine our personal white privilege, those who are responsible for our governmental systems first need to acknowledge systemic racism and then build that understanding into all work to improve equity and outcomes.
This is why I was concerned to see the following statement from Rep. Heidi Scheuermann (Lamoille-1): “While there is certainly evidence of racism in Vermont, I do not believe there is systemic racism.”
Racism is built into the systems of our country and our states, and Vermont is no exception.
Racism is built into our education systems, our economy and our prisons. There is a persistent racial achievement gap in Vermont schools. This year, the Vermont Housing Finance Agency reported that white Vermonters have 72 percent home ownership, while Black Vermonters have a 21 percent rate of home ownership, a far worse disparity than the national average.
Black Vermonters are imprisoned at a rate many times that of white Vermonters, which, coupled with the fact that we send prisoners to out-of state for-profit prisons, is at best unconscionable and at worst race-based slavery. The UVM authors of a 2017 report on racial disparity in traffic stops found little improvement when they revisited the data for 2019, with Black and Hispanic drivers four times as likely to be searched even though they were less likely to have contraband than white drivers.
Vermonters care about each other and want to do better, and that starts with white Vermonters acknowledging the ways racism runs deep into our systems. Only when our legislators acknowledge how deeply systemic racism runs can we begin to make changes, as several recent bills demonstrate.
As Rep. Lucy Rogers (Lamoille-3) wrote: “Systemic problems require systemic solutions, and therefore it is essential that the Legislature address systemic racism.”
Emily Rosenbaum
Stowe
